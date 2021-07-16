Timor-Leste Floods - Situation Report No. 11 (As of 16 July 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

The Declaration of the State of Calamity in Dili Municipality has been extended until 4th of August (Government Resolution N.°75/2021 on 31 of May).

The State of Emergency has been renewed and will expire on 31st of July 2021 (Decree no. 39/2021, 30 June).

Sanitary fencing has been renewed for Dili only and current measure will expire on 29th of July (Government Resolution No. 97/2021, 14 July).

On 2nd June, the Government, with support from the UN and humanitarian partners, launched a USD $32 million Floods Response Plan/Joint Appeal seeking additional support to address residual humanitarian needs (USD $8.8 million for shortterm response and USD $23.9 million for early recovery efforts).

In solidarity with the Government, the humanitarian partners and donors have provided assistance worth approximately USD $19.4 million to date.

The Secretariat of State for Civil Protection confirms that 26,186 affected families across the country have received emergency support. More than 4,132 families are yet to receive assistance.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy rains across the country from 29th of March to 4th of April resulted in flash floods and landslides affecting all 13 municipalities to varying degrees, with the capital Dili and the surrounding low-lying areas the worst affected. A total of 34 fatalities (including 14 missing people, presumed dead) have been recorded, 22 of whom were in Dili.

According to latest official figures, as of 15 th of July, a total of 30,322 households across the country have been affected; of those, 82% - or 24,816 households – are in Dili municipality. A total of 4,212 houses were damaged throughout the country.

There are 6 evacuation centres in Dili municipality, where 731 people – or 140 households – are temporarily sheltered. This accounts for 6% of the total number of people in evacuation centres at peak (recorded on 8 th of April). The majority of the temporarily displaced have returned home, and the Government and humanitarian partners are continuing to support their safe return to their communities.

On 30th of June, the President of Timor-Leste renewed the State of Emergency covering the entire national territory. Onth of July, the Government renewed sanitary fencing in the municipality of Dili for a further 14 becoming the only municipality under this measure. Individuals who have received their full immunization (two doses) against COVID-19, and children under six, are free to move throughout the territory.

Government announced on 12th of July that the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected on a quarantined individual on 22nd of April. This individual had arrived from overseas and remained in isolation until release according to health protocols. Government also informed that there is no indication at this stage of other infection resulting from this case.

Under the national COVID-19 vaccination programme – launched on 7th of April – to date, a total of 241,906 vaccine doses have been administered across all municipalities and 46,302 people have received a second dose. Cumulatively, 9,997 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the country including 25 fatalities.