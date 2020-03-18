Timor Leste: Floods Information bulletin

The situation

Heavy rainfall on Friday, 13 March 2020 from 16:00 to 18:00 local time caused an overflow of river and huge floods in Timor Leste. The flood brought water and mud along the road, damaging vehicles, houses and electricity lines in Dili municipality, mainly in administration posts of Cristo Rei, Nain Feto, Dom Aleixo, and Vera Cruz, and outside of Dili, namely in Hera.

According to the impact assessment conducted on 14 to 15 March 2020 led by Timor Leste’s Civil Protection Department together with CVTL, IOM, Mercy Corps, Plan International, Oxfam, UNICEF and other governmental agencies, 1,664 households or 9,126 people (4,875 female and 4,251 male) are affected. The flood has destroyed at least 190 houses and injured seven teenagers. The flood damaged people’s houses, affected school activities, contaminated clean water, and caused health issues.

Immediate needs

Based on initial information collected by CVTL through the assessment, current immediate needs are food, access to clean water and health services. The predicted needs to follow are education services and cleaning equipment.