Timor-Leste Floods - Flash Update No. 3 (As of 9 April 2021)

This report is produced by RCO Timor-Leste in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued by UN Timor-Leste. It covers the period from 8 to 9 April 2021. The next report will be issued on or around 12 April 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

On 8 April, the Government of Timor-Leste declared a state of calamity in Dili for a period of 30 days and requested for international assistance to the flood response.

According to the latest official figures (9 April) from the Secretariat of State for Civil Protection, a total of 2,315 households – or 13,554 people – have been temporarily displaced by the floods. The displaced are in the 40 evacuation facilities across Dili and in the communities.

To date, a total of 42 fatalities (including 14 who are still missing and presumed dead) have been recorded.

The Government has so far allocated USD 1.451 million from the 2021 State Budget for the flood response.

According to the Secretariat of State for Civil Protection, flood recovery support will be required in 12 municipalities. The damages in the 12 affected municipalities – including Oecusse - still need to be assessed.

The first meeting of the humanitarian partners was held on 9 April, chaired by the UN Resident Coordinator. Over 80 humanitarian actors were present.

12

Municipalities affected (out of 13 municipalities)

13,554

Temporary displaced people in Dili

40

Evacuation facilities in Dili

42

Fatalities

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy rains across the country from 29 March to 4 April have resulted in flash floods and landslides affecting a total of 12 municipalities to varying degrees, with the capital Dili and the surrounding low-lying areas the worst affected. To date, a total of 42 fatalities have been recorded in Dili (22), Ainaro (10), Aileu (2), Manatuto (5), and Viqueque (3).

According to the latest official figures, there are 13,554 displaced individuals – or 2,315 households - in 40 evacuation facilities in Dili municipality. Urgent needs in these evacuation facilities – according to the joint UN Rapid Site Assessment (7 April) (see Annex) are: WASH facilities, food and drinking water, non-food items, and medicine.

Humanitarian partners are concerned that there may be unmet humanitarian needs in the municipalities outside of Dili, which are yet to be assessed.

While the strict lockdown in Dili municipality, which had been in place since 9 March, was temporary suspended on 9 April in view of the ongoing flood response, the risk of further spread of COVID-19 remains high. The national vaccination programme was launched on 7 April, and the essential workers at the frontline of the COVID-19 response - many of whom are also at the frontline of the flood response – are starting to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.