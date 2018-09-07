Timor-Leste to Develop First Migration Profile with IOM Support

Dili – The Government of Timor-Leste, supported by the IOM Development Fund (IDF) will begin the development of a Migration Profile which will facilitate the identification of key migration issues and opportunities.

This week (04/09), the first Inter-Ministerial Technical Working Group (TWG) comprised of representatives from several line ministries including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Justice was convened in Dili.

An initiative led by the Office of the Prime-Minister of Timor-Leste in collaboration with key ministries and stakeholders working on migration and mobility, the TWG will enhance a whole government approach in addressing and establishing a strong foundation for good migration governance. This will contribute towards the increased recognition of migration and mobility which is part of inclusive growth and promote sustainable development in Timor-Leste.

Speaking at the TWG meeting, Dr Nenette Motus, IOM Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific said, “Working towards good migration governance in Timor-Leste requires a cross-sectoral approach that starts with evidence-based data for planning and policy-making.”

The participation of line ministries in this process will be central to the success of the migration profile as a practical document addressing all aspects of migration in Timor-Leste.

Alfonso Corte Real, Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office said, “The Migration Profile TWG will be key in the development of a common vision for the migration management in the country, by defining overall goals and an action plan, and adapting the migration profile to suit our national needs.”

The development of a Migration Profile falls within the Government of Timor-Leste’s migration and youth development objectives and is of relevance to the strategic and policy goals outlined in the Timor-Leste Strategic Development Plan 2011-2030 and Timor-Leste’s Roadmap for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs.

IOM has been working in Timor-Leste since 1999 and has been a close partner of the Government of Timor-Leste since independence in 2002. More recently, IOM has supported the government in preparations for the Global Compact for Migration (GCM) process and provided technical assistance to the Inter-Ministerial Anti-trafficking Technical Working Group on the Bali process.

The development of Migration Profile for Timor-Leste and establishment of the TWG comes at a time when international migration has become one of the key defining features of national policy agendas.

With the establishment of this TWG, Timor-Leste will have improved access to reliable and timely information and data that will strengthen national programming, planning and policymaking in migration and development. Once the final document is complete, Timor-Leste will join over 80 countries that have carried out migration profiles with a methodology designed by IOM.

For more information please contact Wonesai Workington Sithole, Chief of Mission at IOM Timor-Leste, Tel +670 331 3038l Email: wsithole@iom.int ; or alternatively contact Cecilia McIntosh at IOM Timor-Leste, Tel +670 331 3038, Email: cmcintosh@iom.int