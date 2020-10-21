Timor-Leste

Timor Leste Country Strategic Plan Evaluation 2018-2020

Executive summary

INTRODUCTION

EVALUATION FEATURES

  1. The Timor-Leste country strategic plan (CSP) covers the three-year period from 2018 to 2020.
    The scope of this CSP evaluation, however, covers 2015 to mid-2019, to take into account previous operations and thus assess strategic and operational continuity. It assesses WFP’s strategic positioning and the extent to which WFP made the shift expected under the CSP; WFP’s effectiveness in contributing to strategic outcomes; the efficiency with which the CSP was implemented; and factors explaining WFP’s performance.

  2. The evaluation was timed to inform the design of a second CSP for Timor-Leste, with field work conducted in November and December 2019. It employed mixed methods, drawing on monitoring data, document review and semi-structured interviews with stakeholders and beneficiaries. Particular attention was paid to developing a methodology for the assessment of capacity strengthening, a core objective of the CSP. Attention was also paid to developing a systematic framework for assessing whether WFP engaged in gender-responsive programming. Both primary and secondary data were carefully triangulated to minimize dependence on any single source and ensure the validity of findings.

CONTEXT

  1. Having gained independence in 2002, Timor-Leste is one of the world’s newest states. Largely as a result of oil revenues, which account for 48 percent of gross domestic product,1 Timor-Leste is now classified as a lower-middle-income country.

