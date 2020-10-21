Timor Leste Country Strategic Plan Evaluation 2018-2020

The Timor-Leste country strategic plan (CSP) covers the three-year period from 2018 to 2020. The scope of this CSP evaluation, however, covers 2015 to mid-2019, to take into account previous operations and thus assess strategic and operational continuity. It assesses WFP’s strategic positioning and the extent to which WFP made the shift expected under the CSP; WFP’s effectiveness in contributing to strategic outcomes; the efficiency with which the CSP was implemented; and factors explaining WFP’s performance.

The evaluation was timed to inform the design of a second CSP for Timor-Leste, with field work conducted in November and December 2019. It employed mixed methods, drawing on monitoring data, document review and semi-structured interviews with stakeholders and beneficiaries. Particular attention was paid to developing a methodology for the assessment of capacity strengthening, a core objective of the CSP. Attention was also paid to developing a systematic framework for assessing whether WFP engaged in gender-responsive programming. Both primary and secondary data were carefully triangulated to minimize dependence on any single source and ensure the validity of findings.