Timor-Leste: Community Perception on COVID-19 (July 2020)

The outbreak of COVID-19 all over the world requires the community to have adequate knowledge of the disease and its precautionary behaviours to help contain the spread of COVID-19. Community perception, behaviour and attitude during this pandemic can vary significantly from country to country. The perception survey conducted by Cruz Vermelha De Timor-Leste (CVTL)/ Timor-Leste Red Cross is the first to assess the knowledge and perceptions about COVID-19 across different municipalities in Timor-Leste. This report presents results of the risk perception on COVID-19 in its middle- phase, notably during the second period of state of emergency, where risk communication effort has been conducted by different actors in the country. Through this survey, we expect to determine the level of knowledge and their perception of COVID19 and provide recommendations based on available data.

The finding suggests it is important for the government and non-government actors to continuously collaborate and engage in raising awareness using the suggested communication channels and age appropriate approach.