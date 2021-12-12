Timor-Leste Break Ground on U.S.-Funded Isolation Facility in Baucau

The new isolation center will help fight COVID-19 and strengthen health security

For Immediate Release

Baucau, December 10, 2021—Today, the United States and Timor-Leste broke ground on a U.S.-funded isolation facility in Baucau that will help treat COVID-19 patients and offset the strain on existing medical facilities.

“This contribution represents the U.S. commitment to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our Timorese partners as we beat back COVID-19,” said U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Tom Daley. “I would like to thank the Government of Timor-Leste and the Ministry of Health for their tremendous partnership in fighting the pandemic so we can jumpstart economic recovery and build a safer and more prosperous future for all of our citizens.”

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, is partnering with the Ministry of Health to expand isolation and quarantine facilities to address COVID-19.

As part of the U.S. contribution, the United States in September 2021 announced an additional $2.3 million in assistance to help Timor-Leste fight COVID-19 and strengthen health security, including by building lifesaving health facilities. The funding is provided by the U.S. Mission in Timor-Leste, through USAID and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, with collaboration from the Peace Corps. Aspects of the work are being carried out in cooperation with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The overall objective is to build Timor-Leste’s resiliency against the threat of COVID-19. This U.S. funding will support the construct of an isolation facility in Baucau, expand intensive care unit (ICU) capacity with the delivery of a mobile ICU unit to the Hospital Nacional Guido Valadares, and provide additional water supply for the Batugade Quarantine Facility.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the United States has been working side-by-side with the Government of Timor-Leste to provide over 100,000 Pfizer vaccines and over $5.9 million in critical assistance to fight COVID-19. The United States is taking a comprehensive approach to ending the pandemic worldwide, mitigating COVID-19’s harm to people and societies, and strengthening global recovery.