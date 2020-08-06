Timor-Leste, Agro-climate outlook, June 2020 [EN/Tetum]

Key Message

▪ The amount of precipitation over the country compared to preceding years was poor with a lower rainfall anomaly. Dryness through the Standardized Precipitation Index (SPI) can be found from the eastern part of the country in May. ▪ Drought can be found from some areas where the second planting season is waiting, thus examining the actual cropland and mitigation plan would be crucial as impacts thereof may culminate in harvest loss as farmers can't start the processes for the second planting because there is no water on the cropland at the moment. ▪ An increase in the unstable weather patterns including the coming dry season could negatively impact small scale farmers and people in vulnerable areas. ▪ According to the forecast from the International Research Institute (IRI) of Colombia University and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), Timor-Leste is expected to experience a slightly increased chance of unusually wet compare to long term average (LTA) between July and September 2020.