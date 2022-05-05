Statement by UN Resident Coordinator Roy Trivedy

Securing the rights of persons with disabilities is necessary for upholding the values and principles of the United Nations Charter

UN Chief in Timor-Leste congratulates the Government on the draft resolution to ratify the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and its Optional Protocol.

On behalf of the United Nations Country Team in Timor-Leste, I congratulate the Government for today’s approval of a draft resolution to be submitted to Parliament for Timor-Leste to become a State party to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, as well as the Optional Protocol to this Convention. Following Parliament’s approval of the ratification and its deposition to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Timor-Leste will join the current 185 States Parties to the Convention and the 100 State Parties to the Optional Protocol.

I am reminded of the words of our Secretary-General Antonio Guterres here. He said, “We need everyone, including persons with disabilities, onboard to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Around the world, persons with disabilities and their representative organisations are taking action to realise the call: ‘Nothing about us, without us’”.

It was due time for the Government to take such an important decision. The Convention underlines the universality of all human rights and fundamental freedoms and the right of persons with disabilities to the equal effective enjoyment of these legal guarantees in a way that is respectful and accommodating of their differences.

The ratification will bring about lasting and transformative change in Timor-Leste’s standing on disability inclusion across its policies, programmes and operations. It will help ensure that people (men, women and children) with disabilities have access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities, as well as to participate and be involved in all aspects of society.

I hope that the ratification of the Convention and its Optional Protocol will provide a strong legal basis for the guarantee of equal opportunities for persons with disabilities in Timor-Leste through the elimination of all those barriers which exclude or restrict their full participation.

United Nations stands with the people and Government of Timor-Leste, civil society, also including the organisations of persons with disabilities, the private sector, and the media, to assist in effectively implementing the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and its Optional Protocol to tackle the obstacles, the injustices and the discrimination that persons with disabilities experience.

Realising the rights of persons with disabilities is crucial to fulfilling the core promise of the 2030 Agenda: to leave no one behind. That is our goal.

