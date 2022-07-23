Speech for UN Resident Coordinator, Roy Trivedy: National Health Day 2022 [EN/Tetum]

22 July 2022 Ainaro Municipality

Bom dia and a very good morning

I am pleased to be here today in Ainaro to join the celebrations for National Health Day 2022.

My congratulations to the people and Government of Timor-Leste and all of the health service providers who have been our heroes for all the health-related achievements, including the successful COVID-19 response!

Let me start by posing a question to everyone - why is health important?

Good health is life's most essential and precious element. We never realise its actual value until we lose it. I believe ensuring healthy lives and promoting wellbeing for all is important to building prosperous societies and central to building healthy communities and economies. When we are well, it is easier for us to cope with many of the difficulties that we all face.

My second question is that who is responsible for our health?

I believe the first responsibility of taking care of our health rests with ourselves and with our respective families.

We owe it to ourselves, our families and our communities to take all necessary measures to protect ourselves and others against diseases. We can all do this by ensuring that we eat well balanced diets, we sleep and rest well, we look after our surroundings and make sure that things around us are clean, and that we exercise regularly.

We all know that despite all the care we take, we will all at some point in our lives need help from the authorities and especially health service providers.

We must ensure children, mothers and families have access to healthcare and other services and are safe from violence in homes, schools, and communities.

Today, on our National Health Day I encourage us all to pay attention to our health and the health and well-being of others. Exercise regularly. Don't smoke. Eat a healthy diet. Limit alcohol consumption. Keep healthy lifestyles and maintain good hygiene and sanitary practices and try to keep a healthy weight.

Ladies and gentlemen,

This National Health Day has assumed even greater significance in the wake of the COVID19, which has made us fully realise the importance of a robust healthcare system. COVID-19 is a powerful demonstration that everything is at risk when health is at stake.

Timor-Leste can be proud of its achievements in health, especially neonatal, child, adolescent and maternal health. The UN system is proud to have played an important role in helping the government of Timor-Leste achieve progress for children, women and families. However, despite many achievements, there is more for all of us to do to ensure every child, mother and person living in Timor-Leste has good access to the best healthcare we can provide.

This is central to building a healthy society and economy and achieving Sustainable Development Goals. And it is not just about improving health services. It is about policies and actions. We need to address the broader determinants of health, including social, economic and environmental factors.

Dear friends,

There is an urgent need to invest more in health professional. We need highly trained and skilled health workers. We need empowered individuals who know how to care for their health and their families by promoting and practising good health and wellbeing. And we need communities to access health care when and where they need it. We must also highlight the importance of mental health, so often stigmatised and forgotten.

The United Nations will continue to support the Ministry of Health and Government in working toward these goals for every person in Timor-Leste.

I want to thank all those who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine and are fully vaccinated against the disease and those who have taken their booster vaccines. I urge every eligible person to go to the nearest health facility or outreach center and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID-19 is still a threat to everyone, especially vulnerable persons, children who are not yet eligible for vaccination, and those who cannot take the vaccine for medical reasons. We also know that dengue poses another threat – so we need to ensure that we do not have stagnant water near our homes so mosquitoes do not breed.

I thank you. Viva Ainaro! Viva Timor-Leste! Obrigadu barak.