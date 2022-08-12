Remarks at National-level Consultation Meeting in preparation for the Transforming Education Summit (TES) - Delivered by Mr. Roy Trivedy, UN Resident Coordinator, Timor-Leste [EN/Tetum]

Honourable Minister, Armindo Maia, Minister of Education, Youth and Sport;

1. First I want to recognize services of all teachers during the most difficult times recently as a result of COVID and floods. My special tributes to all of you for your unmatching dedication and support.

2. It is my privilege to participate and deliver remarks on behalf of the UN Country Team at the national-level consultation meeting today in preparation for the Transforming Education Summit organised by the United Nations Secretary-General in September this year.

3. I want to declare that foremost Profession in my family is teaching. This includes teaching different age groups from youngest to university students. Several of my immediate and extended family members are involved in the teaching profession.

4. Let me also share with you three things I have learnt a. Education can change and upgrade lives of individuals b. Education is vital for a country’s development c. Each teacher controls the classroom and seeks to provide best quality education to students at schools. So don’t wait for only school education to bring change.

5. Education must continue beyond schools. I believe teaching is a service to self and society. It can contribute to the betterment of nation as a whole. It is a source of its obvious benefits for a fuller and better life.

6. Today marks the culmination of the two-month-long consultation process that took place at the regional level in Ainaro, Baucau, Bobonaro, and Oecusse. I congratulate all of you for asking the challenging questions about why, what, and how we learn and teach throughout the consultation process. The multi-stakeholder and whole-of-society consultation will lead to important decisions that will set us on the path to helping our children and young people enjoy one of their most critical fundamental rights: quality education.

7. Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to refer to some statistics to put into context why the discussions on the transformation of education are timely.

a. The world is in the depths of a learning crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 pandemic-related school closures have deepened the preexisting learning crisis, exacerbating the inequalities in education.

b. According to estimates in a recent UNESCO-UNICEF-World Bank joint report, the pandemic could see the number of 10-year-olds in the developing world who are unable to read a basic text increase from 20 to 70 per cent – from 1 in 5 to an astonishing 7 in 10.

c. Timor-Leste is no exception. The continuity of education was severely impacted by COVID-19, as shown in the COVID-19 socio-economic impact study, which indicated that over a third of students stopped studying or studied irregularly due to the scarcity of learning materials.

d. The UNESCO-UNICEF-World Bank joint report estimates that the pandemic could cost this generation of students close to USD 17 trillion in missed-out lifetime learnings.

8. Without urgent action on this learning crisis, we face a generational catastrophe. Ladies and gentlemen, children and youth, journalists, parents, and community members.

9. Recognising this, the Transforming Education Summit in September would like to seek to renew the global commitment to education as the greatest public good. It seeks to mobilise ambition, action, solutions and solidarity to deliver on existing commitments, to leverage a reimagining of education to help recover pandemic-related learning losses and revitalise efforts to achieve SDG 4 between now and 2030.

10. In searching for pathways to transforming education, the recently launched report from the UNESCO International Commission on the Futures of Education calls on all of us to re-visit and remind ourselves of why we learn, what we learn, and reimagine how we learn. The report also highlighted that education needs to build personal and collective capacities for transformation and growth and strengthen the social fabric and social contract.

11. When reimagining education, we must consider it a full package. Focus on building the foundation for learning continued learning by adults as well as children and youth, and putting in place systems, capacity building, and infrastructure that support learning. When doing this, we also need to leverage technology to benefit the most disadvantaged learners and provide sufficient and sustainable resource allocations. This calls for a more significant international partnership, collaboration, and solidarity.

12. And as you engage in discussions today and at the upcoming Transforming Education Summit, I challenge you to:

a. Be bold in your decision-making for the future of our most precious resource – our children, youth, boys, girls, men and women.

b. Be innovative. The old systems were fragile, did not adequately cater to the needs of children, young people and adults, and were quickly impacted by the pandemic. Our education system needs better risk analysis and planning to prepare for future shocks as well as for learning continuity between the school and home environments.

c. Learn from other opportunities globally, adapt, and copy so that the people of Timor-Leste, especially young generations, get the best from our discussions, commitments, investments, and concern for their future.

I wish you a fruitful discussion throughout the consultation meeting today.

Obrigado barak!