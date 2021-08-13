The Provision of COVID-19 vaccines to Timor-Leste through the COVAX facility

The Government of Japan has decided to provide approximately 170 thousands doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility, to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, as part of assistance by Japan to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Timor-Leste. The vaccines are scheduled to arrive in Timor-Leste on August 13.

Since March 2021, the number of new infections of COVID-19 in Timor-Leste is sharply increasing. Under the circumstances, the administration of vaccines is an urgent issue for the Government of Timor-Leste.

The vaccines we provided are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Timor-Leste. Japan will continue to provide various assistance in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations towards the earliest convergence of COVID-19.

[Note] COVID-19 situation in Timor-Leste As of August 11, approximately 12 thousand confirmed cases and 29 deaths have been reported in Timor-Leste. Since March 2021, the number of new infections of COVID-19 in Timor-Leste is sharply increasing and has remained at a high level since it peaked on May.