Preliminary satellite derived assessment in Manatuto and Baucau municipality, Timor-Leste

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS

• Water in agricultural zone observed in Laleia posto administrativo, Manatuto Municipality [AOI1] and Vemasse posto administrativo, Baucau municipality [AOI 2] as of 10 April 2021

• Overflowed river located nearby the irrigation water gate observed in AOI 1 as of 10 April 2021

• Flooded zones observed along the irrigation canal in AOI 2 as of 10 April 2021

• Damaged irrigation canal detected in AOI 2 as of 10 April 2021