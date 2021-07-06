Pacific and Timor-Leste to receive up to 15 million vaccine doses from Australia

Joint media release with:

Senator the Hon Zed Seselja, Minister for International Development and the Pacific

06 July 2021

The Morrison Government will share up to 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with our closest partners in the Pacific and Timor-Leste by mid-2022, as we work together to overcome COVID-19 and protect our region.

At the G7 summit, Prime Minister Morrison committed to share at least 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with countries in the Indo-Pacific.

This allocation of up to 15 million doses to the Pacific and Timor-Leste will enable Australia to deliver on our commitment to ensure the countries of the Pacific and Timor-Leste can achieve comprehensive vaccine coverage.

Australia has already shared more than half a million vaccine doses with our Pacific and Timor-Leste partners since March.

This partnership builds upon our support to the COVAX facility and goes beyond the provision of vaccines.

We have also delivered essential equipment to Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Timor-Leste as they combat their COVID‑19 outbreaks.

Australia is also providing funding and technical assistance to support national vaccine roll-outs and working closely with key multilateral partners including UNICEF and the World Health Organization.

Our region’s health security and economic recovery is strongly linked with Australia’s. As a partner, neighbour and friend, we are committed to this ongoing partnership, as we continue our support for regional resilience and lay the foundations for our region’s economic recovery.

Media enquiries