Midline Evaluation Lafaek Learning Media Project in Timor-Leste: Submitted: 17 October 2021, Version: 4

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Established in Timor-Leste in 2001, the Lafaek Learning Media (LLM) project has distributed magazines to schools and households countrywide in order to improve literacy, numeracy, critical thinking, healthy environments, social cohesion, and to promote women’s leadership. The project was designed to respond to the limited availability of local language, grade-appropriate learning materials in schools and households of Timor-Leste, and to enable parents to have access to relevant and appropriate informational materials on child rights, childcare, gender equity, health, economic development, environmental care, and participation in local governance. The LLM project is implemented by CARE International in Timor-Leste (CITL) and is part of CARE’s long-term program focusing on women and girls in rural and disadvantaged areas, seeking to improve their wellbeing and voice. This program seeks to address the underlying causes of poverty through a combination of direct programming and partnerships with the civil society and government.

The Lafaek project has operated without interruption for 20 years (first distribution in 2001) addressing issues relating to education, women’s voice, women’s economic empowerment, and sexual and reproductive health. The Lafaek project began with a single children’s magazine (Lafaek ba Labarik) and has since expanded to include several new magazines including Lafaek Ki’ik, Lafaek Prima, Lafaek ba Manorin, and Lafaek ba Komunidade.

Previous studies of the Lafaek project have found that exposure to Lafaek content and its popularity and use is high among teachers and students. Lafaek has become especially important for many schools and communities, as it is often the only resource available in Tetum for households or to support classroom learning. The reach, popularity, and use of the Lafaek magazine in Timor-Leste is well-understood. However, we know less about how exposure to the magazine impacts key project outcomes for learners, teachers, parents, and the wider community. This midline evaluation was designed to understand the impact of the Lafaek learning materials on schools, students, teachers, and households.