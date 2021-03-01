Market Monitor Report: Timor-Leste | Week 5/6 2021 (1st - 14th February)

HIGHLIGHTS

• WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and the General Directorate of Statistics collected data on the week of 5/6 2021. Monitoring has been conducted on prices of key food commodities from 62 retailers in 10 municipalities (Ainaro, Aileu, Bobonaro, Covalima, Dili, Ermera, Lautem, Liquica, Manatuto, and Oecusse).

• Cereals (imported rice, local rice, maize, wheat flour): Overall imported rice prices stayed at an average range between 0.52 US$/KG to 0.57 US$/KG. The price spike in the Oecusse region has eased, but it is still higher compared to other municipalities. The region is still under the impact of the tight shipping schedule and distributor’s pricing from Dili. Local rice and wheat flour maintained an upward curve compared to Dec 2020 while maize price has shown a slight decrease.

• Non-Cereal Foods: Overall prices stabilised compared to the first two weeks of January 2021.Prices of potatoes, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, onion, frozen chicken has shown to a decrease. However, beans, chili and egg prices increased.

• Among 120 responses from retailers, 36% replied that prices of overall food commodities increased. For the top 5 food items sold in the shop the majority responded saying there were no changes compared to the week before. Retailers also show concerns regarding the stock availability in the market(open market, supermarket, loja, kiosk) as the amount of stock is decreasing especially for the local rice.

• Cesta Basica: Coordination with MCAE, line ministries continue to distribute basic baskets with the Cesta Basica program. WFP is providing technical support including the training of beneficiary registrations and progress monitoring.