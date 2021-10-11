Timor-Leste
Market Monitor Report: Timor-Leste | Week 37/38 2021 (13th– 26th September)
Attachments
Highlights
• An uptick in the nominal price of local rice observed in the last two weeks of September following steady declines in the preceding months. Based on seasonal patterns, nominal prices of local rice are expected to strengthen but the relatively higher production this year may limit the gains.
• Imported rice prices remained on a downward trajectory in the month of September, now nearly same level as the two-year average.