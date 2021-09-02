Timor-Leste
Market Monitor Report: Timor-Leste | Week 31/32 2021( 2nd – 15th August)
Attachments
Highlights
• A significant drop in local rice prices as the main harvest nearly complete, signalling increased availability.
• Policy-wise, direct institutional purchases of local rice from local farmers by National Logistics Centre (NLC) is in progress with an overall target of around 4,000mt for stockpiling.
• Imported rice prices continue to steadily decrease reflective of the global price weakness, however, it remains above year-earlier levels.