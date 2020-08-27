Market Monitor Report: Timor-Leste | Week 30/31 2020 (July 20—Aug 2)

HIGHLIGHTS

• WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries collected data on week 30/31. Monitoring has been conducted on the price of commodities from 75 retailers and 34 fuel stations in twelve municipalities (Ainaro, Aileu, Baucau, Bobonaro, Covalima, Dili, Ermera, Liquica, Manatuto, Manufahi, Lautem, and Oecusse)

• Cereals (imported rice, local rice, maize, wheat flour): Imported rice prices remained at an average range between 0.51 US$/KG to 0.55 US$/KG. However, Oecusse region shows rise with imported rice at 0.64 US$/KG and Gasoline price at 4 US$/Liter. This due to the reduced shipping schedule and higher shipping cost at the time of monitoring. Local rice shows minimal increase whilst wheat flour price decreased by 10% compared to the previous two weeks.

• Non-Cereal Food: Overall, prices remained stable if compared to the week 28/29. beans, potatoes, chili and egg prices show minimal rise whilst tomatoes, sweet potatoes, taro, onion, salt, sugar price has decreased.

• Among the 123 responses from retailers, 87% replied sales of the top 5 commodities stayed the same as the previouse weeks. Regarding the commodity prices, 107 responded that they stayed the same. Some municiaplities reported price increase as Manufahi (rice), Ainaro(sweet potatoes, tomatoes, and potatoes), and Baucau(sweet potatoes).