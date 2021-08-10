Market Monitor Report: Timor-Leste | Week 27/28 2021 (5th–18th July)

Highlights

Local rice supply continues to improve seasonally as harvests continue in several municipalities. As such, on the back of relatively above average harvest, a further weakening or stable grain prices are expected in a couple of weeks.

Seasonal demand for local rice on the local market remains low. As institutional purchases from National Logistic Centre (NLC) are yet to peak and Cesta Basika has just been completed. In addition, farming households have become less reliant on local markets and now turn to consumption from their own production.