Market Monitor Report: Timor-Leste | Week 26/27 2020 (June 22—July 5)

HIGHLIGHTS

WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, the Statistics Office, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) collected data on week 26/27. Monitoring has been conducted on the price of commodities from 67 retailers and 34 fuel stations in eleven municipalities (Ainaro, Aileu, Baucau, Bobonaro, Covalima, Dili, Ermera, Liquica, Manatuto, Manufahi,

Oecusse, and Viqueque)

Cereals (imported rice, local rice, maize, wheat flour): Imported rice prices remained at an average range between 0.51 US$/KG to 0.55 US$/KG. However, Oecusse region was still affected by the aftermath of the state of emergency measures with the reduced shipping schedule and higher shipping cost at the time of monitoring. Local rice and wheat flour show the minimal fluctuation while maize price increased 23% between in May but it went down in week 26/27.

Non-Cereal Food: Overall, prices remained stable during the past two months except chili shows relatively high fluctuation due to the state of emergency measures affected harvesting activities. In comparison, bean prices decreased compared to the week before and onion price has slight increase.