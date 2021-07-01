Market Monitor Report: Timor-Leste | Week 23/24 2021 (7th – 20th June)

Highlights

• Price for the country’s staple grain, local rice, continued to remain relatively steady for the 8th consecutive week despite an uptick observed in mid-June compared to the previous fortnight.

• Price of imported rice seem to be levelling off across the monitored markets but remain well above year-earlier levels.

• Policy-wise, Government continues to do market intervention, and price inspection in a move to control the basic need’s prices in accordance with decree law on fixing maximum trade margins.