Timor-Leste
Market Monitor Report: Timor-Leste | Week 23/24 2021 (7th – 20th June)
Attachments
Highlights
• Price for the country’s staple grain, local rice, continued to remain relatively steady for the 8th consecutive week despite an uptick observed in mid-June compared to the previous fortnight.
• Price of imported rice seem to be levelling off across the monitored markets but remain well above year-earlier levels.
• Policy-wise, Government continues to do market intervention, and price inspection in a move to control the basic need’s prices in accordance with decree law on fixing maximum trade margins.