Timor-Leste
Market Monitor Report: Timor-Leste | Week 21/22 2021 (24th May– 6th June)
Highlights
• Local rice prices have followed a downward trend since March 2021, decreasing by almost 8 percent. It is envisaged that the price will continue to weaken or remain steady in the coming weeks as market supply is substantially higher at this time of the year.
• Price of imported rice continue to ease, likely reflecting the current slowdown of rice prices on the international market.
• Other foods such are cassava, bananas, and sweet potatoes are also on the market, further increasing the variety of staple foods available and helping to suppress overall commodity prices.