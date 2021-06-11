Timor-Leste

Market Monitor Report: Timor-Leste | Week 21/22 2021 (24th May– 6th June)

Highlights

• Local rice prices have followed a downward trend since March 2021, decreasing by almost 8 percent. It is envisaged that the price will continue to weaken or remain steady in the coming weeks as market supply is substantially higher at this time of the year.

• Price of imported rice continue to ease, likely reflecting the current slowdown of rice prices on the international market.

• Other foods such are cassava, bananas, and sweet potatoes are also on the market, further increasing the variety of staple foods available and helping to suppress overall commodity prices.

