Market Monitor Report: Timor-Leste (Q3 2022)

Highlights:

• The latest September monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 113.9 indicates a stabilization of market prices in Q3, recording an increase of 0.1 percent since August and no movement when compared with July.

• Nevertheless, prices remain high relative to the same time last year; marking a 6.8 percent increase in CPI between September 2021 - September 2022.

• As rice prices have globally increased by 12.3 percent since last September,1 a similar increasing price trend in Timor-Leste was observed for the local and imported rice in Q3. This increase continues to be much steeper for the price of local rice.

• Cooking oil prices show a noticeable decline in Q3, possibly owing to the reduced global consumption and restrictive export measures. Since August, prices have decreased by 13 percent.

Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Amid the surge in food and fuel prices throughout 2022 in Timor-Leste, the CPI rate has stabilized in Q3. According to the latest September inflation data published by the General Directorate of Statistics (GDS), the annual inflation rate between last September and this September is +7.9 percent, while the monthly inflation rate increase between August and September of this year is +0.1 percent.This indicates a noticeable rebound from the previous year in terms of market price inflation, even when comparing this year’s Q3 data against Q1 and Q2 figures.