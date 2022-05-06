Market Monitor Report: Timor-Leste (May 2022)

Highlights

• Cooking oil prices increased by 17 percent within the month of April and a further 54 percent in one year on account of reduced global supply coupled with recent trade bans in the neighbouring Indonesia-the world’s biggest producer and exporter of palm oil.

• A marginal increase in the price of local rice was observed in the month of April, compared to the previous month. Likely on account of incoming fresh harvests that should make their way into the local market in the next few weeks.

• Price of imported rice continue to trend upwards on both the local and global markets, however, remain lower than year-earlier values.