Market Monitor Report: Timor-Leste (June 2022)

Special Focus: Vegetable Oil
Highlights
- Vegetable oil prices continue to remain at elevated levels. However, the lifting of the export ban provides some relief.
- Local rice prices decrease for the first time in three months, as farmers supply the domestic market with fresh produce.
- Rice production estimates by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries point to an 18 percent increase compared to the previous season. This is likely to sustain the downward pressure on prices in the short run.
- Imported rice prices slowed down in May 2022, reflecting high stock levels on the domestic market.