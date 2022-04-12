Timor-Leste
Market Monitor Report: Timor-Leste (April 2022)
Attachments
Highlights
• As the price of fuel increases substantially, a noticeable upward trend in food prices was observed across Timor-Leste in March 2022 compared to the previous month-reflective of the global trends:
• Uptick in local rice price by 6 % compared to previous month, likely due to tight supply conditions as the next harvest is only expected in two months’ time. The fuel increase is an added burden.
• An increase in imported rice price by 2 % compared to a month ago mirrored the continued uptick in the FAO AII Rice Price Index in the first quarter of 2022.
• Price of non-cereals had mixed reaction, as wheat and eggs exhibited significant increase on the back of supply chain disruptions on the global market while salt and sugar remained subdued.