Learning from Tropical Cyclone Seroja: Building Disaster and Climate Resilience in Timor-Leste (December 2021)

Timor-Leste is a young, small island state with a population of approximately 1.3 million that continues to be threatened by increasing disaster and climate risk. The dominant natural hazards are floods, landslides, tropical cyclones, droughts, earthquakes, and tsunami. Floods are the most frequent disaster, followed by droughts and storms. Timor-Leste is affected by both riverine flooding and flash floods, which result from heavy rains compounded by low soil permeability and rapid, excessive runoffs from high mountain range slopes to streams below. Climate change impacts as well as the La Niña and El Niño climate patterns further exacerbate floods, as well as droughts and cyclones.

Approximately 17 percent of Timor-Leste’s population lives in Dili and the city is expected to continue growing rapidly to a projected population of 450,000 in 2030 – more than double the current population. Urban land in hazardous areas (such as flood-prone land in the city center) has been developed for residential use, and inadequate stormwater management and the reduction of permeable spaces increase the city’s flood risk.

Tropical Cyclone (TC) Seroja impacted Timor-Leste with heavy torrential rains over a 24-hour period on April 4, 2021, with an average intensity of over 14 millimeters per hour and a peak intensity of over 70 millimeters per hour. The heavy precipitation and the country’s natural topography led to flash floods, landslides, and liquefaction, causing significant damage. The disaster affected all 13 municipalities of Timor-Leste, caused at least 44 fatalities, damaged critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, water supply infrastructure, schools, and health facilities, and impacted rural areas and agricultural assets.

This report is part of the World Bank’s response to the Government’s request for support in assessing damages as well as longer-term implications for disaster risk management. It will serve as inputs to a more detailed Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) under development and could inform the methodology of future similar remote-based assessments. It is also a contribution to the policy dialogue with the Government and its partners about how to plan and invest more effectively to mitigate disasters in the future.