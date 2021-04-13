Korea to Provide US$100,000 in Humanitarian Assistance to Timor-Leste Affected by Record Floods

﻿1 . The Korean government will provide US$100,000 in humanitarian assistance to Timor-Leste, which has been hit by flash floods and landslides due to heavy rains.

2 . The Korean government hopes that its assistance will help bring stability to the lives of the people of Timor-Leste affected by the devastating floods, one of the largest disasters faced by Timor-Leste since its independence in 2002.