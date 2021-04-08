[Floods & landslides in Timor-Leste ] Singapore Red Cross commits humanitarian aid for climate emergency

Singapore, 8 April 2021 - Responding to the severe floods and landslides that have affected thousands in Timor-Leste, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is committing USD25,000 in the first instance to support relief and recovery operations by the Timor Leste Red Cross (CVTL). This is on top of the Singapore Government’s contribution of USD$50,000 to the SRC. The aid will be channelled towards the purchase of urgently needed relief items, such as family kits, food packages, tarpaulins and Personal Protective Equipment (for responders).

Mr Benjamin William, Secretary General and CEO of Singapore Red Cross, said, “We are extending our support for the flood relief efforts in Timor-Leste, given its impact on numerous communities. The staff and volunteers of the Timor-Leste Red Cross (CVTL) have been actively supporting the community with evacuations, food packages and tarpaulins, the setting up of shelter and the collection of data of the victims. We stand ready to offer additional support as required.”

Heavy rains across the country from 29 March to 4 April have resulted in flash floods and landslides affecting 8 municipalities, with the capital Dili and the surrounding low-lying areas the worst affected. As of 7 April, a total of 42 fatalities have been recorded, with close to 10,000 individuals displaced. Extensive damage has been reported to houses, buildings (including health facilities and COVID-19 quarantine and isolation centres) and public infrastructures such as roads, bridges and riverbanks.

Mr William added, “The extent of the devastation is still undetermined, with the assessment of damages and losses still ongoing. The floods come at a time when the country has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases with Dili municipality in strict lockdown since 9 March. Besides this, the affected communities are grappling with problems such as the increased risks of water-borne and vector-borne diseases, and the lack of clean water and proper shelter, which would put a further strain on Timor-Leste’s health system.”

SRC has activated its “Restoring Family Links” (RFL) service to assist Singaporeans and others to locate their immediate family members who may have been affected by the disaster with whom they have difficulty in contacting. For assistance, please email SRC.