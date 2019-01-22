The first IPC Analysis Report on the Chronic Food Insecurity Situation in Timor-Leste: Evidence and Standards for Better Food Security and Nutrition Decisions

The results of this IPC Chronic Food Insecurity analysis will remain valid for the next 3 to 5 years, in the absence of any structural changes.

How Many and When: The analysis conducted in April 2018 shows only 25 percent of the population are considered food secure (IPC level 1). Approximately 430 000 people (36 percent) are chronically food insecure across 12 municipalities and the special Administrative Region of Oecussi and Ambeno (SAROA); out of them, 176 000 people (15 percent) experiencing severe chronic food insecurity (IPC level 4), and 254 000 people (21 percent) are moderately chronically food insecure (IPC level 3).

Where and Who: Of major concern are the municipalities of Ermera, Manufahi and the Special Administrative Region of Oé-Cusse Ambeno (SAROA), which fall under severe chronic food insecurity (IPC level 4). Other municipalities with higher proportion of chronically food insecure population are Ainaro, Covalima, Manatuto, and Lautem.

Why: The major factors contributing to the severe and moderate chronic food insecurity conditions in Timor-Leste are: low agricultural productivity, poor quality and quantity of food consumption, low value livelihood strategies combined with high dependency on single livelihood strategy that has resulted in high poverty (42 percent) and chronic under nutrition. Poor basic infrastructure facilities for sanitation, clean water, roads, irrigation, schools and health compounded the situation. Other factors that contributed to severe chronic food insecurity include inadequate financial and human capitals, and the negative impact of climate hazards and risks.