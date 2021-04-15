Emergency relief dispatched to Timor-Leste

Joint media release with:

14 April 2021

Australia is working in partnership with the Government of Timor-Leste to support its response to the devastating Easter floods and COVID-19 recovery.

An Australian Medical Assistance Team (AUSMAT), comprising a senior epidemiologist and health support officer, arrived in Dili today on a Royal Australian Air Force C-17 flight. The AUSMAT team will assist public health needs assessments and provide technical advice to the Government of Timor-Leste.

Today, we delivered more than 27 tonnes of emergency relief materials including hygiene, shelter and food preparation kits as part of our recently announced $7 million emergency relief package. These emergency relief supplies are in addition to the immediate support Australia provided to thousands of people sheltering in evacuation centres and broader recovery efforts.

We will continue to work closely with government and NGO partners to support Timor-Leste as it manages the challenging aftermath of the floods.

In partnership with our neighbours, we will support our region to respond to and recover from COVID-19.

