Emergency Assistance to Timor-Leste in Response to the Flood Disaster

Today, April 8, upon the request of the Government of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (blankets) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Timor-Leste in response to the damages caused by the recent flood.

In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Timor-Leste, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Timor-Leste to support victims of the flood.

[Reference]

In Timor-Leste, the flood caused by torrential rainfall on April 4 has resulted in a large number of those affected including the loss of lives, and much physical damage. According to the Government of Timor-Leste, as of April 8, 42 people died and 9,779 people were affected.