Timor-Leste + 1 more

Emergency Assistance to Timor-Leste in Response to the Flood Disaster

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Today, April 8, upon the request of the Government of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (blankets) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Timor-Leste in response to the damages caused by the recent flood.

In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Timor-Leste, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Timor-Leste to support victims of the flood.

[Reference]
In Timor-Leste, the flood caused by torrential rainfall on April 4 has resulted in a large number of those affected including the loss of lives, and much physical damage. According to the Government of Timor-Leste, as of April 8, 42 people died and 9,779 people were affected.

Related Content