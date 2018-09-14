Election Experts Mission to Timor-Leste: Final Report (April/May 2018) [EN/PT/Tetum]

EU Election Experts Mission (EEM) to Timor-Leste 2018

Upon the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Timor-Leste, the EU deployed an Election Expert Mission (EEM), composed of a political-electoral analyst and a legal analyst to assess the early legislative elections on 12 May 2018.

Following an invitation to observe the 2018 early legislative elections in the Republic of Timor-Leste on 12 May 2018, the European Union deployed an Election Experts Mission (EU EEM) on 16 April.

While Timor-Leste held its third parliamentary elections on 22 July 2017, to which the EU deployed a fully-fledged EOM, new elections were called by President Lú-Olo on 7 February after the opposition rejected the government's programme and later filed a filed a no-confidence motion. The 12 May legislative elections were the first early elections ever held in Timor-Leste.

The EU EEM comprised one political-electoral analyst and a legal analyst, who were based in Dili. The analysts met with Timorese political parties and election authorities, members of civil society and observer groups, as well as representatives of diplomatic missions, among others. The EEM observed campaign activities and electoral preparations in Dili and seven other municipalities.

On 12 May, the EEM observed voting operations in Dili. The mission remained in Timor-Leste until 26 May to observe the adjudication of post-electoral complaints and appeals.

In early September the Final Report was officially handed over the Timorese authorities. The report referred to the recent 2017 EOM Final Report and offered for the consideration of the Timorese authorities, 21 recommendations, of which eight were considered priorities.

While the report has been translated to Portuguese and Tetum, only the English version is official.