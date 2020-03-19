East Timor - Floods (IFRC, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 March 2020)

Floods and mudslides triggered by heavy rain, were reported in the north coast of East Timor, affecting more than 9,000 people. According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), 7 people were injured and at least 190 houses were destroyed by flood waters and mud. The worst affected areas are Cristo Rei, Nain Feto, Dom Aleixo, Vera Cruz, and Hera districts. Several international humanitarian organisations are supporting the affected population with food items and relief kits.

Heavy rain is forecast over most of East Timor on 19-22 March.