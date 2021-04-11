CVTL Team Response to Disaster

CVTL (Red Cross Timor-Leste) is supporting victims of the worst flood in Dili, Timor-Leste has seen for over 40 years. Lives have been lost, houses washed away, tragic landslides, destruction... CVTL with partner are supporting the community with evacuations, food packages and tarps, setting up shelter and collecting data of the victims. This is happening at a time where COVID cases are increasing quickly and large wind storms in Viqueque creating damage. If you want to donate money to help support the flood victims, please FB Message us and we can send out bank account details. CVTL protecting vulnerable people, especially during times of crisis.