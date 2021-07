Cyclone Seroja struck Timor-Leste on April 4. Torrential rain resulted in severe flooding and landslides across the country, leaving thousands of people homeless. CVTLs national disaster workforce in 11 branches helped many of the flood victims.

Data correct as of 6 July, 2021 Data from: State Secretariat of Civil Protection, Govt RDTL; CVTL Disaster Response Database