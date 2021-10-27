China and WFP working together to provide nutrition support to women in Timor-Leste

BEIJING - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of the People’s Republic of China have recently signed an agreement to support WFP’s emergency food and nutrition operations in Timor-Leste.

This contribution, made through the Chinese Government’s South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund, will enable WFP to provide specialised, nutritious foods to more than 12,000 pregnant and breastfeeding mothers who are at risk of malnutrition in 13 municipalities in Timor-Leste.

In April, the island nation was hit by Cyclone Seroja, which affected more than 25,000 households, leaving behind serious damages to infrastructure and agricultural lands. The disaster struck when the population were already struggling with disruptions of livelihoods and high food prices as a result of COVID-19.

“WFP is grateful for this generous contribution from China. The funding came at a critical time, when climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic have caused new hardships and rising food insecurity in Timor-Leste,” said Sixi Qu, WFP China Country Director and Representative. “WFP is committed to standing with the people of Timor-Leste to tackle hunger and restore livelihoods. We thank the Government of China for this timely funding and their long-standing partnership with WFP.”

