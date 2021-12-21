Brazil supports the recovery of livelihoods for communities devastated by April cyclone

DILI – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a US$ 120,000 contribution from the Government of Brazil to help restore the livelihoods of farming communities devastated by the cyclone that hit Timor-Leste in April. More than 31,000 households were affected, and some 2,660 hectares of irrigated land were destroyed by the storm.

The contribution will be used to support the recovery efforts led by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MAF). Through a six-month project aimed at improving horticulture and livestock farming, farmers in Bobonaro Municipality will be provided with seeds, pesticides, fertilizer, farming equipment, as well as capacity-building in livestock management.

“I would like to extend my sincere appreciation towards the Government of Brazil for its generous support. The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is pleased to be working hand-in-hand with the Government of Brazil, WFP, and other development partners to revive the livelihoods devastated by the cyclone and develop the sector further,” said Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Pedro dos Reis.

“I am delighted to launch this programme with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and WFP. Brazil is always willing and ready to strengthen its cooperation with the UN to help Timor-Leste implement its 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and achieve the Zero Hunger goal and food systems transformation,” said Brazilian Ambassador to Timor-Leste, Mauricio Medeiros Assis.

The impact of the April cyclone, combined with the economic hardship brought by COVID-19, have further exacerbated food insecurity and the nutrition gap in Timor-Leste. Already before the pandemic, over one-third of the population were chronically food insecure; close to half of children under five were stunted; and 30 percent of women of reproductive age were anaemic.

Rising food prices and a loss of income have led to reduced quality of diet for 38 percent of household, and an increasing number of people are resorting to coping strategies, including skipping meals, particularly among the poorest households, according to a government assessment on the socioeconomic impact of the pandemic.

“We thank the Government of Brazil for its contribution. It will play an important role in helping farming communities rebuild their livelihoods lost in the floods. WFP is committed to working with the Government of Timor-Leste to assist the continued recovery and resilience-building against climate change,” said Ashley Rogers, WFP Deputy Country Director in Timor-Leste.

