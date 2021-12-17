Beyond Barriers: Timor-Leste Case Study, November 2021

Introduction

Timor-Leste faces significant risk from the changing climate. It ranks 20th on the World Risk Index 2020 due to its high exposure, vulnerability and low coping capacity.2 The country officially achieved independence in 2002; as such, the Government of Timor-Leste (GoTL) is continuing to develop its institutional capacity in managing disasters and the impacts of a changing climate. National policies and governance structures for disaster risk reduction (DRR) and climate change have developed separately; however, the GoTL is currently drafting new plans to better integrate the two fields. While there is much work being done nationally, this is yet to consistently translate to the local level. This case study explores Timor-Leste’s progress in integration of DRR and CCA, identifying key themes and opportunities for stakeholders to advance approaches that reduce risk and enhance resilience in communities in Timor-Leste.

Purpose of the case study

This case study was conducted to understand country-specific approaches to CCA and DRR integration and inform approaches to strengthening community-level outcomes. The study focused on Australian Humanitarian Partnership (AHP) programming in Timor-Leste, though its results are intended for a wider range of stakeholders.

This case study will complement six other country case studies and additional Pacific-wide datasets. Findings across the entire dataset will be presented in a final report that responds to the overarching questions below.