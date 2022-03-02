Administrative Data Mapping on Violence Against Women and Girls in Timor-Leste [EN/Tetum]

1. Introduction

The global Spotlight Initiative launched by the European Union and United Nations is a multiyear program focusing primarily on the elimination of violence against women and girls (VAWG) by 2030. The programme in Timor-Leste is aligned with the National Action Plan on Gender-based Violence (GBV) and is implemented by UN Women, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), United Nations Development Program (UNDP), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the International Labor Organization (ILO) in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration, the Human Rights Advisor’s Unit, and the World Health Organization. It is implemented at the national level and in the municipalities of Ermera, Viqueque and Bobonaro. Overall, the programme aims to ensure Timorese women and girls have the right to live a life without violence in a country that is inclusive and gender equitable. It aims to achieve this by targeted action on six pillars: 1) legislation and policies; 2) institutional strengthening; 3) prevention of violence; 4) available, accessible and acceptable quality services; 5) quality and reliable data; and 6) supporting women’s movements and relevant civil society organizations (Spotlight Initiative, n.d.).

This Administrative Data Mapping forms part of pillar 5 to improve quality and reliable data on VAWG and is supported by UNFPA. It complements the Situation Analysis report on quantitative and qualitative data on VAWG produced in 2020. Close collaboration with UN Women’s consultant working on the budgeting, coordination, monitoring and reporting of the NAP-GBV occurred throughout the project. A training on basic data literacy was also provided in November/December 2021, and more advanced training may be continued in 2022.

Mapping administrative VAWG data is essential to identify strengths and limitations in existing data and work towards a harmonized information system that supports the development and monitoring of evidence-based policies and programs. It provides a mapping of the existing administrative data on VAWG within government departments, civil society organizations (CSOs) and other information of partners of the Spotlight Initiative at both national and municipality level (Ermera, Bobonaro and Viqueque). Empty forms received during the stakeholder interviews are kept in a separate file for privacy purposes.