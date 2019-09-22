Yasothorn, Mukdaharn flood victims receive royal bags of subsistence items

YASOTHORN, 21st September 2019 (NNT) - The deputy secretary general of the Chulabhorn Royal Academy, has delivered royal bags of subsistence items to flood victims in Yasothorn and Mukdaharn.

Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangvadhana assigned Wanlop Yutithamdamrong, the deputy secretary general of the Chulabhorn Royal Academy, to deliver royal bags of essential items to flood victims in Yasothorn, following the tropical storms Podul and Kajiki, which flooded and damaged farmland, houses and public utilities close to the Chi River, Sebai River and tributaries.

A total of 884 villages in nine districts of Yasothorn have been flooded and over 70,000 villagers were affected. Nine villagers died due to the flooding for which the province is providing compensation under official protocols. The flood situation has now begun to improve.

The deputy secretary general of the Chulabhorn Royal Academy visited Huen Sarin, an 87-year-old, bed-ridden woman patient with high blood pressure and osteoarthritis in Pho Sai subdistrict in Pa Tio district of Yasothorn. The woman villager was immeasurably impressed by the kindness of Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangvadhana in providing her with the subsistence items.

The deputy secretary general of the Chulabhorn Royal Academy visited Mukdahan and delivered 500 sets of royally provided items to flood victims. Mukdahan was affected by tropical storm Podul on August 29, 2019; it flooded and damaged houses, farmland, fishing ponds and public utilities. A total of 514 villages in seven districts of Mukdahan were flooded and over 20,000 households were affected. One villager died as a result of the flooding. The province, military, police, local administrative organizations and Altruistic Heart 904 volunteers have provided extensive initial assistance.

