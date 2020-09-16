Thailand + 3 more
Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - Prepared on: 15/09/2020, covering the week from 08 to 14 September 2020
Attachments
1 Introduction
This Weekly Wet Season Situation Report presents a preliminary analysis of the weekly hydrological situation in the Lower Mekong River Basin (LMB) from 08 - 14 September 2020. The trend and outlook for water levels are also presented.
This analysis is based on the daily hydro-meteorological data provided by the Mekong River Commission (MRC) Member Countries – Cambodia, Lao PDR, Thailand, and Viet Nam – and on satellite data. All water level indicated in this report referred to above zero gauge of each station.
The report covers the following topics that are updated weekly:
- General weather patterns, including rainfall patterns over the LMB
- Water levels in the LMB, including in the Tonle Sap
- Flash flood and drought situation in the LMB
- Weather, water level and flash flood forecast, and
- Possible implications.
Mekong River water levels are updated daily and can be accessed from:
http://ffw.mrcmekong.org/bulletin_wet.php.
Drought monitoring and forecasting information is available at:
http://droughtforecast.mrcmekong.org
Flash flood information is accessible at: