Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - Prepared on: 11/08/2020, covering the week from 04 August to 10 August 2020

1 Introduction

This Weekly Wet Season Situation Report presents a preliminary analysis of the weekly hydrometeorological situation in the Lower Mekong River Basin (LMB), including the Tonle Sap flows, and the trend and outlook for water levels, from 04 to 10 August 2020.

This analysis is based on the daily hydro-meteorological data provided by the Mekong River Commission Member Countries – Cambodia, Lao PDR, Thailand and Viet Nam – and on satellite data.

The report covers the following topics that are updated weekly:

General weather patterns, including rainfall patterns over the LMB

Water levels in the Lower Mekong River Basin, including in the Tonle Sap

Forecast water levels and outlook, and

Discussion and conclusion.

Mekong River water levels are updated daily and can be accessed from: http://ffw.mrcmekong.org/bulletin_wet.php