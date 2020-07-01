Weekly Situation Report for the Wet Season in the Mekong River Basin - Prepared on: 29/06/2020, covering the week from 23 to 29 June 2020

Weather Patterns, General Behaviours of the Mekong River and Outlook Situation

General weather patterns

From 23 to 29 June 2020, there were some rainfall in the LMB. The weather outlook bulletins for the 3 months (Jun-Jul-Aug) and maps issued by the Thailand Meteorology Department (TMD) were used to verify the weather condition in the LMB. The low pressures of air mass cells will develop around the Mekong Region that cause some depressions and tropical cyclones, resulting summer thunderstorms and rain in this period. Moreover, coldly high-pressure air masses from China will meet hot air masses already prevailing over LMB, resulting in above-normal rainfall in July and August 2020. Figure 1 presented the weather map on 29 June 2020.

According to the Asian Specialized Meteorological Centre (ASMC), the increased shower rainfall over the Mekong sub-region, hotspot activities in the sub-region was happened in June 2020. In the southern ASEAN region, rainfall over most parts of the equatorial region is predicted to be above normal from July-August 2020.

The predicted above-normal rainfall in the Mekong region is showed in Jun-July-August 2020. Therefore, from July to August 2020, there will increasing chance from moderate to above average rainfall for most parts of the equatorial region especially in the Mekong region. Figure 2 showed the predicted 3-month rainfall in Jun-Jul-Aug 2020 in Southeast Asia, including the Mekong region where can affect above-normal rainfall.