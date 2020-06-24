Weekly Situation Report for the Wet Season in the Mekong River Basin - Prepared on: 23/06/2020, covering the week from 16 to 22 June 2020

Weather Patterns, General Behaviours of the Mekong River and Outlook Situation

General weather patterns

From 16 to 22 June 2020, there were some rainfall in the LMB. The weather outlook bulletins (3 months weather forecast: Jun-Jul-Aug) and maps issued by the Thailand Meteorology Department (TMD) were used to verify the weather condition in the LMB. They stated that the 3 months from Jun-Jul-Aug 2020, the low-pressures of air mass cells will be developed around the Mekong Region that cause some depressions and tropical cyclones, resulting summer thunderstorms and rain in this period. Moreover, coldly high-pressure air masses from China will meet hot air masses already prevailing over LMB, resulting in abnormal rainfall in June and July 2020. Figure 1 presented the weather map on 22 June 2020.

According to the Asian Specialized Meteorological Centre (ASMC), the increased shower rainfall over the Mekong sub-region, hotspot activities in the sub-region are expected to be generally subdued for June 2020. In the southern ASEAN region, rainfall over most parts of the equatorial region is predicted to be above normal in June 2020. Hotspot activities are likely to remain generally subdued, although isolated hotspot activities may emerge from time to time.

The predicted above-normal rainfall in the Mekong region is showed in Jun-July-August 2020. Therefore, from June to August 2020, there will increasing chance from moderate to above average rainfall for most parts of the equatorial region. Figure 2 showed the predicted 1-month rainfall in Jun 2020 in Southeast Asia, including the Mekong region will affect above-normal rainfall.