Weekly Situation Report for the Wet Season in the Mekong River Basin - Prepared on: 07/07/2020, covering the week from 30 June to 06 July 2020

Weather Patterns, General Behaviours of the Mekong River and Outlook Situation

General weather patterns

From 30 June to 06 July 2020, there were some rainfall in the LMB. The weather outlook bulletins for the 3 months (Jul-Aug-Sep) and maps issued by the Thailand Meteorology Department (TMD) were used to verify the weather condition in the LMB. They expect the low pressures of air mass cells will develop around the Mekong Region in the 2nd or 3rd week of this month, resulting above-average rainfall in this period. Moreover, in August and September there will be some tropical cyclones move to dissipate nearby the LMB, which will have abundance rainfall. Figure 1 presented the weather map on 06 July 2020.

According to the Asian Specialized Meteorological Centre (ASMC), the increased shower rainfall over the Mekong sub-region, hotspot activities in the sub-region will remain happened in early July 2020. In the southern ASEAN region, rainfall over most parts of the equatorial region is predicted to be above normal from July-August-September 2020.

The predicted above-normal rainfall in the Mekong region is showed in July-August-September 2020.

Therefore, from July to August 2020, there will increasing chance from moderate to above average rainfall for most parts of the equatorial region especially in the Mekong region. Figure 2 showed the predicted 3-month rainfall in Jul-Aug-Sep 2020 in Southeast Asia, including the Mekong region where it can be affected above-normal rainfall.