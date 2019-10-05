Weekly Flood Situation Report for the Mekong River Basin covering the week from 25th to 30th Sept 2019 and potential trend next week

Weather Patterns, General Behaviour of the Mekong River and Flood Situation

General weather patterns

During the week from 25 th to 30th Sept 2019, the weather outlook bulletins and maps issued by the Thailand Meteorology Department (TMD) were used to verify the weather condition in the LMB. There were observed that there were no low-pressures went across the LMB, which indicated of no rainfall during this week. However, there were some rainfall in low-lying area and the Mekong Delta, as observed. They stated that some tropical cyclones sometime develop at the western side of the northern Pacific Ocean and move northwest and pass to the South China Sea. Consequently, LMB will meet moderate to heavy rain amount at some areas in early October. Figures 1 & 2 presented the weather map for 25 th and 30th Sept 2019.