02 Nov 2019

Weekly Flood Situation Report for the Mekong River Basin covering the week from 23rd to 28th October 2019 and potential trend next week

Report
from Mekong River Commission
Published on 29 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.18 MB)

Draft by KHEM Sothea

General weather patterns

During the week from 23rd to 28th October 2019, the weather outlook bulletins and maps issued by the Thailand Meteorology Department (TMD) were used to verify the weather condition in the LMB. There were no low pressures went across the LMB, except the low-lying area in Cambodia during this week brought slightly rainfall. Therefore, there were some rainfall in low-lying area and the Mekong Delta, as indicated. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued the seasonal forecast on climate characteristic expectation in Thailand, which stated on the outlooks of the coming Dry Season from November to February 2020. Figures 1 & 2 presented the weather map for 23rd to 28th October 2019.

