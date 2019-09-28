28 Sep 2019

Weekly Flood Situation Report for the Mekong River Basin covering the week from 17th to 24th Sept 2019 and potential trend next week

from Mekong River Commission
Weather Patterns, General Behaviour of the Mekong River and Flood Situation

General weather patterns

During the week from 17th to 24th Sept 2019, the weather outlook bulletins and maps issued by the Thailand Meteorology Department (TMD) were used to verify the weather condition in the LMB. There were observed that the low-pressures went across the middle part of LMB, but not bring any heavy rainfall during this week, which concerned of low water levels at key station from Chaing Sean to Kratei stations although the abundant rainfall often occurs at the end of August and early September with more rain amount than previous months. They stated that some tropical cyclones sometime develop at the western side of the northern Pacific Ocean and move northwest and pass to the South China Sea. Consequently, LMB will meet moderate to heavy rain amount at some areas in early October. Figures 1 & 2 presented the weather map for 19th and 24th Sept 2019.

